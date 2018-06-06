Lucchesi (hip) faced live hitters Tuesday at the Padres' spring training complex in Arizona, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Lucchesi's hip responded well to the activity, his next step will be making a minor-league rehab assignment or pitching a simulated game at extended spring training, perhaps at some point over the weekend. With that in mind, it appears likely that Lucchesi will miss at least one more turn through the rotation beyond Wednesday's game against the Braves; that start will fall to Matt Strahm, who will take the hill as part of a bullpen game.

