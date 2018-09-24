Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Roughed up by Dodgers
Lucchesi (8-9) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out six across 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.
Lucchesi struck out the side in the first inning but allowed three home runs across the next three innings prior to being pulled. He had pitched well entering the game, allowing three of fewer earned runs in five consecutive starts. Despite the disappointing setback in Sunday's effort, Lucchesi has experienced surprising success in his rookie campaign, posting a 4.14 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 124 innings.
