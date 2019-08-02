Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Saddled with loss
Lucchesi (7-7) was charged with the loss Thursday at Dodger Stadium after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.
Lucchesi gave up a solo home run to Cody Bellinger in the second inning and kept the Dodgers in check until the sixth, when he loaded the bases following a single and a pair of walks. The southpaw was then pulled after his 99th pitch and replaced by Trey Wingenter, who scored all three of Lucchesi's baserunners by giving up a grand slam to Will Smith. Lucchesi has struggled with issuing free passes lately, walking 12 batters over last four starts. The 26-year-old will look to improve upon a 4.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 111:38 K:BB during a Wednesday contest at Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...