Lucchesi (7-7) was charged with the loss Thursday at Dodger Stadium after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Lucchesi gave up a solo home run to Cody Bellinger in the second inning and kept the Dodgers in check until the sixth, when he loaded the bases following a single and a pair of walks. The southpaw was then pulled after his 99th pitch and replaced by Trey Wingenter, who scored all three of Lucchesi's baserunners by giving up a grand slam to Will Smith. Lucchesi has struggled with issuing free passes lately, walking 12 batters over last four starts. The 26-year-old will look to improve upon a 4.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 111:38 K:BB during a Wednesday contest at Seattle.