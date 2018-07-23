Lucchesi will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to start the Padres' game against the Mets, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Because Lucchesi had been sidelined for a month earlier in the season with a hip strain, the Padres wanted the rookie southpaw to pick up some innings over the All-Star break. He was thus optioned to El Paso following his final start of the first half July 11 and took the hill seven days later for the affiliate, working 2.2 innings and giving up seven runs on seven hits and four walks. Despite that rough showing, the Padres will have no reservations about bringing Lucchesi back to the majors after he performed as one of the team's top starters in the first half, delivering a 3.34 ERA and 69:25 K:BB across 67.1 frames.