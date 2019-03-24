Lucchesi will start the Padres' second game of the season Friday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lucchesi was in the running to start Opening Day for the Padres, but Eric Lauer will instead get the call. The 25-year-old made 26 starts as a rookie in 2018, and had a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 145:43 K:BB across 130 innings.

