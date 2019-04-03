Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Sharp again in win
Lucchesi (2-0) got the win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one in the Padres' 4-1 victory.
It was a second straight strong start for the left-hander, as Lucchesi has yet to give up a run in either of his outings to start the season, both of which have ended in victories. Lucchesi had a pedestrian 4.08 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 130 innings last year, but he was a great source of strikeouts with 145 over that time, so if this strong start is a sign he's primed to take a step forward and improve on those ratios, his value would increase markedly.
