Lucchesi is listed as the Padres' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Heading into the week, Lucchesi was initially lined up to start Wednesday against the Phillies, but he'll be pushed back a day in the pitching schedule with the Padres bringing up Cal Quantrill from Triple-A El Paso to start the series finale with Philadelphia. The addition of Quantrill is mainly designed to build in an extra rest day for Chris Paddack and Matt Strahm, but the Padres probably won't mind that another one of their prized young hurlers in Lucchesi receives another day off between starts.