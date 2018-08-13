Lucchesi (6-6) picked up the win against the Phillies on Sunday, yielding just two hits over six scoreless innings, striking out six and walking three in San Diego's eventual 9-3 victory.

Lucchesi was lit up by the Diamondbacks for five earned back on July 29, but he's righted the ship in his two starts since, allowing just two earned runs and posting an impressive 15:3 K:BB over his last 11.2 innings. He's now sporting a solid 3.45 ERA to go along with a 1.23 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 88.2 innings. He'll take the mound next against the Diamondbacks on Friday.