Lucchesi surrendered two runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Mariners. He had eight strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Lucchesi was unable to secure a quality start as he was lifted after retiring the first batter of the sixth inning with his pitch count at 102. The 26-year-old has a 4.19 EAR, 1.18 WHIP and 119:39 K:BB over 122.1 innings and lines up to face the Rays on Monday.