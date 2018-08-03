Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Start pushed back to Sunday
Lucchesi is dealing with a stomach bug, so his outing will be bumped back to Sunday against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lucchesi won't be forced miss his turn in the rotation as a result of a moderate stomach illness, though he will get an extra day of rest. He was initially slated to throw Saturday, but Walker Lockett will get the nod in Lucchesi's place. Lucchesi owns a 3.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 78:28 K:BB over 77 frames heading into Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
