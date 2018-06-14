Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Starting rehab stint Wednesday
Lucchesi (hip) will make a rehab start for High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.
Lucchesi will make his return to competitive action a day earlier than expected. It's still unclear if the young lefty will need an additional rehab start beyond Wednesday, though that could depend on how he responds to his first game action since May 14.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Resumes facing hitters•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Likely needs rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Ups throwing distance to 120 feet•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Could require additional time on DL•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.