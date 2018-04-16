Lucchesi (2-0) struck out nine over six innings while allowing one run on five hits en route to earning the win over the Giants on Sunday.

The young left-hander turned in another strong outing, and the nine strikeout, no walk performance runs his K:BB to a terrific 25:4 while lowering his ERA to 1.66. The fact that Lucchesi had had just ten appearances prior to this season above High-A -- all last year at the Double-A level -- could scare away some, but thus far he's given no reason to think his hot start is a fluke. He's slated to take his next turn through the rotation Saturday at Arizona.