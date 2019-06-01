Lucchesi (4-3) struck out five and picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins.

The southpaw allowed only one baserunner through five innings before Rosell Herrera ended any thoughts of a shutout with a home run in the sixth. Lucchesi has delivered three straight quality starts after failing to record one through his first eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.96 ERA and 62:15 K:BB over 61.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Phillies.