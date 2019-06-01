Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Stifles Marlins for fourth win
Lucchesi (4-3) struck out five and picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins.
The southpaw allowed only one baserunner through five innings before Rosell Herrera ended any thoughts of a shutout with a home run in the sixth. Lucchesi has delivered three straight quality starts after failing to record one through his first eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.96 ERA and 62:15 K:BB over 61.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Phillies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...