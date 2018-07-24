Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Strikes out six in win over Mets
Lucchesi (5-5) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks across 5.1 innings to earn a win Monday against the Mets. He struck out six.
Lucchesi threw an impressive 67 percent of his pitches for strikes as he went without issuing a walk for just the second time this season. He allowed a run on two hits in the third inning and was only scored upon again when the bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score in the sixth. This was certainly a positive showing for Lucchesi, who delivered an underwhelming effort in his last start prior to the All-Star break and was hit hard in one recent outing for Triple-A El Paso. He'll take a respectable 3.34 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP into this weekend's scheduled start against the Diamondbacks.
