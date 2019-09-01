Lucchesi pitched six innings, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

The only run on Lucchesi's line came on an Austin Slater home run in the first inning. While Lucchesi was generous with the baserunners, he escaped danger effectively throughout the game. The left-hander allowed 13 runs over 32.2 innings in August, good for a 3.58 ERA in six starts. The 26-year-old owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 135 strikeouts over 144 innings this season. He remains at 9-7 entering his next start at home versus the Rockies next Saturday.