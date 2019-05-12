Lucchesi didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

The left-hander put together one of his better starts of the season despite pitching in Coors Field, throwing 46 of 71 pitches for strikes, and Lucchesi left the game in line for his fourth win before the Padres bullpen coughed up the lead. Lasting deep into games remains an issue for him -- he has yet to deliver a quality start in eight trips to the mound -- and he'll carry a 4.57 ERA and 40:13 K:BB through 41.1 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Pirates.