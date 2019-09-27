Lucchesi (10-10) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Lucchesi was a tough-luck loser Thursday, surrendering his only earned run in his final inning of work. Otherwise, he kept the Dodgers' lineup quiet, allowing no extra-base hits and recording 15 of his 18 outs via either groundout or strikeout. After consecutive rocky starts prior to Thursday's effort, Lucchesi will end the 2019 campaign on a positive note while also maintaining a 4.18 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 163.2 innings.