Lucchesi (6-7) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out six over four innings against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Lucchesi didn't have his best stuff on the mound, and Arizona's powerful lineup made him pay for his shortcomings. The silver lining for the rookie's fantasy owners were the six punchouts, upping his season ratio to 9.6 K/9 over 92.2 innings. Things don't get easier for Lucchesi in his next start, as he is scheduled to face the Rockies on the road at Coors Field next Thursday.