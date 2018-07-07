Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Takes loss in strong start
Lucchesi (4-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking one in San Diego's 3-1 defeat.
Lucchesi pitched well against a tough Arizona lineup in this contest, but he ended up taking the loss anyway as his teammates could only manage one run of support off Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley. He's been in a nice groove overall of late, as the left-hander has now yielded just two earned over his last 14.1 innings. The Padres haven't been letting him pitch deep into games, so that will continue to inhibit his potential to put up top-end numbers, but Lucchesi's 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP have allowed to him to maintain fantasy value as a ratio stabilizer. He'll take the mound next against the Dodgers next Wednesday.
