Lucchesi (2-1) was tabbed with the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings.

Despite a poor showing Sunday, Lucchesi is still 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in five starts. He'll look to go deeper into the ballgame during his next start, as he's been able to work past the fifth inning just twice this season. Lucchesi figures to take the hill for Saturday's matchup with the Mets.