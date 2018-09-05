Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Takes loss vs. Arizona
Lucchesi (7-8) got the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings against the Diamondbacks.
All the damage on Lucchesi's ledger came in the second inning when he allowed a pair of extra-base hits and a walk, but he was able to mostly silence the Arizona bats outside of that. Despite taking the loss, the lefty has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in three straight starts and in five of six outings since the start of August to lower his ERA to 3.59. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday in Seattle.
