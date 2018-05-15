Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Takes no-decision against Rockies
Lucchesi allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rockies.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Lucchesi was Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune as his start went on, and he may not make his next scheduled start as a result. Lucchesi hasn't completed the sixth inning since April 15 against San Francisco even though he has been pitching well -- Lucchesi has allowed more than three runs just once all season. The Padres were likely going to have to limit Lucchesi's innings at some point this season anyway, so there will be little reason for the Padres to push him even if the leg fatigue he was experiencing Monday night turns out to be nothing serious.
