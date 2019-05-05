Lucchesi gave up three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings during Saturday's loss to the Dodgers. He struck out two batters and took the no-decision.

Lucchesi had allowed just one run through five innings before the Dodgers did some damage in the sixth frame. He allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base before getting the hook. Brad Wieck entered and immediately gave up a three-run shot to Max Muncy. Lucchesi has now been drilled for 20 runs in 25.2 innings over his last five starts. He'll look to get his ERA back under 5.00 in Colorado next Friday.