Lucchesi (1-0) pitched 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts and two walks in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.

The 25-year-old had a strong spring, and that carried over into his first 2019 start. Lucchesi induced 14 swinging strikes on his way to his seven punchouts. The 25-year-old posted seven or more strikeouts in four of his last 10 starts in 2018 on his way to 145 punchouts in 130.0 innings. Lucchesi is a candidate to record a K/9 rate above 9.0 again this season.