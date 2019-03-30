Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Throws 5.1 scoreless frames
Lucchesi (1-0) pitched 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts and two walks in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Friday.
The 25-year-old had a strong spring, and that carried over into his first 2019 start. Lucchesi induced 14 swinging strikes on his way to his seven punchouts. The 25-year-old posted seven or more strikeouts in four of his last 10 starts in 2018 on his way to 145 punchouts in 130.0 innings. Lucchesi is a candidate to record a K/9 rate above 9.0 again this season.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Set to start Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Rebounds in second spring start•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Delivers quality start versus D-backs•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Roughed up by Dodgers•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Wraps up two-start week•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Fans eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...