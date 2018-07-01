Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Throws five strong innings
Lucchesi (4-3) allowed only one hit but walked four while striking out five across five scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Pirates.
Lucchesi retired nine Pirates prior to allowing his only hit of Saturday's start, an infield single by David Freese. However, he did struggle controlling his pitches as he walked four and threw 52 of his 85 pitches for strikes. In his three starts since since returning from the disabled list, he has walked eight batters in 10.2 innings, a mark that will have to improve for him to pitch deeper into games moving forward.
