Lucchesi tossed four shutout innings and allowed just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision Monday against the Rangers.

With Lucchesi making just his second start back from a hip strain and having lasted just 1.2 innings in his return start, the Padres elected to play it safe and pull Lucchesi after just 70 pitches. Manager Andy Green said the Padres are making sure to not just manage for the game, but for Lucchesi's career longevity as well, and that's an understandable play for a Padres team that sat 10 games under .500 entering play Monday. Even as Lucchesi stretches out, don't expect him to go too deep into games. Despite his effectiveness (3.57 ERA, 55:19 K:BB over 54 innings), Lucchesi has not recorded an out in the seventh inning all season long, and he has completed the sixth just twice. His next start will come Sunday against the Pirates, and expect the Padres to continue to handle Lucchesi with care.