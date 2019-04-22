Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Whiffs eight
Lucchesi (3-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Reds.
Lucchesi had the Reds hitters guessing throughout his outing, racking up 15 swinging strikes and 15 called strikes on just 92 total pitches. He allowed only one extra-base hit -- a double to Matt Kemp -- one start after being burned by the longball. Entering Sunday's start Lucchesi had allowed 12 earned runs in his past 11 innings pitched spanning two starts, making this effort a nice bounceback performance.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...