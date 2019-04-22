Lucchesi (3-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Reds.

Lucchesi had the Reds hitters guessing throughout his outing, racking up 15 swinging strikes and 15 called strikes on just 92 total pitches. He allowed only one extra-base hit -- a double to Matt Kemp -- one start after being burned by the longball. Entering Sunday's start Lucchesi had allowed 12 earned runs in his past 11 innings pitched spanning two starts, making this effort a nice bounceback performance.