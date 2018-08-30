Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Whiffs nine in win
Lucchesi (7-7) earned the win Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing one run on six hits and two walks across 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.
A pair of singles plated a run in the first inning, but Lucchesi quickly rebounded and kept the Mariners from scoring again before exiting with two outs in the seventh inning and an 8-1 lead. The funky left-hander has now registered back-to-back quality starts after a five-run blowup against the Diamondbacks earlier in the month. He'll carry a 3.59 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Diamondbacks.
