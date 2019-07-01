Lucchesi did not factor into the decision against the Cardinals on Sunday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six.

Lucchesi breezed through five scoreless innings to begin his outing but was pulled after allowing two walks and a single to load the bases with one out in the fifth. Luis Perdomo then came on in relief and struck out his first batter before giving up a two-run single to Yairo Munoz, with both runs charged to Lucchesi. Lucchesi has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 16 starts this season, compiling a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 88:26 K:BB in 89.2 innings. He'll have a road matchup against the Dodgers on Friday in his next scheduled start.