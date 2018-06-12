Lucchesi (hip) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres haven't decided which affiliate Lucchesi will report to for his first competitive action since May 14, and it remains unclear if he'll need more than one start in the minors before gaining clearance to return from the 10-day disabled list. More clarity on a possible return date for Lucchesi should come forth after Thursday's rehab outing, but the rookie lefty should have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's officially activated. With Lucchesi unavailable Tuesday against the Cardinals, the Padres will have reliever Matt Strahm fill Lucchesi's second straight turn through the rotation as part of a bullpen game.

