Lucchesi will not start Friday's game against Arizona, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler announced Wednesday that Zach Davies will be the starter for Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, leaving Lucchesi's spot in the rotation in question. Lucchesi has been functioning as San Diego's No. 4 starter at the beginning of the campaign, but he has struggled in his two outings, hurling a combined 5.1 innings and allowing five earned runs on 11 hits and two walks. Tingler has yet to announce rotation plans beyond Friday, so it remains to be seen whether the decision to skip Lucchesi's turn is an indication that he has been ousted from the rotation or simply a way to take advantage of Thursday's off day and keep the rest of the staff on regular rest.