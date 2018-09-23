Lucchesi will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Manager Andy Green decided to alter the Padres' pitching schedule this weekend, bumping Lucchesi ahead of Bryan Mitchell in the order to give the rookie an opportunity to pitch against a tough Dodgers squad that is in the midst of a pennant race. After pitching Sunday on four days' rest, Lucchesi will likely take the hill for the final time in 2018 next weekend at home against Arizona.

