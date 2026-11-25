The Padres and Romero agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the deal is worth $21 million over three years. Romero doesn't have the strikeout ability of Adrian Morejon or Alex Vesia, but he's nonetheless been one of the steadier left-handed relievers in baseball over the last four regular seasons, posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22.9 percent strikeout rate, 8.3 percent walk rate and 51.6 percent groundball rate. The 30-year-old should operate as one of the primary setup men ahead of cloeser Mason Miller.