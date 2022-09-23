Guerrero (elbow) has pitched in 10 games between three minor-league levels this season, posting a 4.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings.

When Guerrero underwent Tommy John surgery last August, it was thought that he could miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign. However, the right-hander was able to return to game action Aug. 16 and has moved from rookie ball to Single-A to Double-A over the course of the past month. Guerrero can top 100 mph with his fastball and has posted a 3.09 ERA and averaged over a strikeout per inning across 162 career minor-league contests.