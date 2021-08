Guerrero underwent Tommy John surgery last week and isn't likely to return to game action until 2023, Ryan Payne of MadFriars reports.

Guerrero pitched in 27 games for Triple-A El Paso this season, registering a 4.02 ERA and 40:18 K:BB across 40.1 innings. The right-hander has yet to earn his first big-league call-up and will now be out of action for a considerable period, possibly until the 2023 campaign.