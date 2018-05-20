Padres' Jordan Lyles: Allows four earned runs
Lyles allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.
Lyles allowed multiples baserunners in three innings, but managed to escape any major damage until he surrendered back-to-back home runs to Austin Meadows and Jordy Mercer in the sixth inning. This was his third start of the season, and he has been fairly effective in the role, now allowing five earned runs and striking out 20 batters through 18 innings. He figures to get his fourth start of the season in the Padres' weekend series against the Dodgers.
