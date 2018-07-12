Lyles (forearm) could face hitters in live batting practice as soon as Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lyles completed a bullpen session Wednesday, his second since being placed on the disabled list a little over two weeks ago. Prior to being shut down with right forearm inflammation, Lyles had posted a 4.79 ERA and 40:11 K:BB in 47 innings over his eight starts. Once he's cleared to return from the DL, Lyles could bump Luis Perdomo from the rotation.