Padres' Jordan Lyles: Could return when eligible
An MRI taken on Lyles' injured forearm revealed only inflammation in his elbow, and he will have a chance to rejoin the Padres' rotation in early July, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lyles will not throw again until later this week at the earliest, but he appears to have avoided any sort of serious setback. Lyles' disabled-list stint is retroactive to June 21, so he can be activated July 1. Thus, barring any setbacks when he picks up a ball again, he will essentially be eligible to rejoin the Padres' rotation at any point.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Heads to disabled list•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Scratched from start•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Tough-luck loser Saturday•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Gives up pair of home runs in loss•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Gets rocked by Braves in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...