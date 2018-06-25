An MRI taken on Lyles' injured forearm revealed only inflammation in his elbow, and he will have a chance to rejoin the Padres' rotation in early July, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lyles will not throw again until later this week at the earliest, but he appears to have avoided any sort of serious setback. Lyles' disabled-list stint is retroactive to June 21, so he can be activated July 1. Thus, barring any setbacks when he picks up a ball again, he will essentially be eligible to rejoin the Padres' rotation at any point.