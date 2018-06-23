Lyles was scratched from his start Saturday against the Giants due to forearm tightness.

Lyles felt the issue while warming up in the bullpen, so Matt Strahm was called upon to start the game. Forearm tightness is sometimes the initial diagnosis which precedes a much more serious injury, which would be a worry for Lyles and the Padres, though the severity of this particular case is not yet clear.

