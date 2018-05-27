Padres' Jordan Lyles: Early exit in Saturday's no-decision
Lyles didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.
The right-hander threw 55 of 89 pitches and got tagged for two home runs for the second straight start, but the Padres responded with four homers of their own to take Lyles off the hook for the loss. He'll carry a 3.83 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Marlins.
