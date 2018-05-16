Padres' Jordan Lyles: Fans 10 in stellar start
Lyles (1-1) took a perfect game into the eighth inning and earned the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, throwing 7.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit. He struck out 10 and issued one walk.
Lyles was perfect through seven innings during his second start of the season for the Padres before giving up a one-out single to Trevor Story and walking Pat Valaika. Despite the right-hander having thrown only 85 pitches, manager Andy Green opted to allow Kirby Yates and Brad Hand to get out of the jam and lock down the final 1.2 innings and secure the 4-0 win. Lyles has given up two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over 12.1 innings during his two starts for San Diego, while racking up 16 strikeouts. The 27-year-old's next start is likely to come against the Nationals early next week.
