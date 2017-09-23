Lyles (1-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over six innings while striking out seven.

While it was a better performance from Lyles than his last outing Sept. 16 against his former team, when Colorado tagged him for seven runs in four innings at Coors Field, the end result was the same. The journeyman righty and his 7.23 ERA will make one more start this season for the Padres in San Francisco on Friday.