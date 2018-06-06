Lyles (2-2) gave up eight runs on 11 hits in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday, striking out one and walking two in 4.1 innings.

Lyles gave up seven extra-base hits on the evening, including five doubles and two home runs. The righty needed 97 pitches (61 strikes) to get through 4.1 innings, his shortest start since moving into the rotation. Going into Tuesday's contest Lyles had a 3.65 ERA, which has now increased to 4.70. He's still holding a respectable 1.29 WHIP as well as a .249 batting average against. He'll look to get back on track in his next start against the Marlins in Miami.