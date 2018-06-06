Padres' Jordan Lyles: Gets rocked by Braves in loss
Lyles (2-2) gave up eight runs on 11 hits in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday, striking out one and walking two in 4.1 innings.
Lyles gave up seven extra-base hits on the evening, including five doubles and two home runs. The righty needed 97 pitches (61 strikes) to get through 4.1 innings, his shortest start since moving into the rotation. Going into Tuesday's contest Lyles had a 3.65 ERA, which has now increased to 4.70. He's still holding a respectable 1.29 WHIP as well as a .249 batting average against. He'll look to get back on track in his next start against the Marlins in Miami.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Moves to 2-1 with win•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Early exit in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Allows four earned runs•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Start moved up to Sunday•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Fans 10 in stellar start•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Strikes out six in five innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...