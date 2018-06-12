Lyles (2-3) allowed four runs on 11 hits and struck out two over six innings in a loss Monday against the Cardinals.

Lyles pounded the strike zone but mustered just three swinging strikes in 102 pitches. The approach worked most of the night, but he was undone by a pair of home runs off the bats of Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna. Lyles has now issued a whopping 11 home runs in just 59.2 innings, leaving him with a brutal 1.7 HR/9. If he can't figure that out, a return to the bullpen may be in his future. For now, though, expect him to make his next turn Saturday against Atlanta.