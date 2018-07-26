Lyles (forearm) made his second rehab start at Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and was lit up for seven runs on eight hits and two walks over three innings.

Lyles had the misfortune of pitching in one of the minors' least-forgiving environments in Colorado Springs, but the Padres were still probably hoping for better results from the right-hander, who is working his way back from a bout of forearm inflammation. He tossed only 33 of his 56 pitches for strikes in the outing and will likely need one or two more turns in the minors before he's ready to handle a starter's workload for the big club.