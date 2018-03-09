Padres' Jordan Lyles: In the mix for rotation spot
Lyles was shelled for five runs on six hits with a strikeout while failing to escape the second inning in Thursday's spring loss to the Cubs.
Lyles is competing for one of the Padres' final two rotation spots this spring after signing a major-league deal this offseason. The 27-year-old hasn't posted an ERA below five since 2014, so he will have to turn things around quickly to have a realistic shot at making the club as a starter. If he were to secure a starting job, his value would be limited to very deep and NL-only formats.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Agrees to major-league deal•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Rocked for seven earned runs•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Friday's loss•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Eaten up at Coors•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Picked up by offense Friday•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Set to continue on in rotation•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...