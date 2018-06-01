Lyles (2-1) picked up the victory against Miami on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Padres won 8-3.

After giving up nine earned runs over 10.1 innings in his last two starts, Lyles was able to bounce back with a very strong outing against the Marlins and bag his second victory in five starts since he moved to the Padres' rotation from the bullpen on May 10. Even taking into account the two rough outings that preceded this one, Lyles' overall numbers on the season are solid, as he's now got a 3.65 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and a 47:16 K:BB across 49.1 innings.