Lyles could make a spot start Monday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Luis Perdomo opting to serve his five-game suspension immediately, Monday's start is up for grabs. Lyles used to be a starter, but has primarily served in the bullpen the past three seasons. He's produced a 1.93 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP through 9.1 innings pitched this season, so he certainly is making a case for a larger role. If he doesn't get the spot start, Robbie Erlin and Walker Lockett seem like the other logical candidates to fill the void.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories