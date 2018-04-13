Padres' Jordan Lyles: Option for Monday spot start?
Lyles could make a spot start Monday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
With Luis Perdomo opting to serve his five-game suspension immediately, Monday's start is up for grabs. Lyles used to be a starter, but has primarily served in the bullpen the past three seasons. He's produced a 1.93 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP through 9.1 innings pitched this season, so he certainly is making a case for a larger role. If he doesn't get the spot start, Robbie Erlin and Walker Lockett seem like the other logical candidates to fill the void.
