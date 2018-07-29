Lyles (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Lyles will be available out of the bullpen for the next couple of days if needed. The right-hander could be a candidate to re-enter the rotation during the four-game series next weekend against the Cubs, when the Padres will require a new fifth starter to replace Luis Perdomo (shoulder). Prior to getting shut down in late June with the forearm injury, Lyles posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over eight starts.

