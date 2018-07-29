Padres' Jordan Lyles: Reinstated from DL
Lyles (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Lyles will be available out of the bullpen for the next couple of days if needed. The right-hander could be a candidate to re-enter the rotation during the four-game series next weekend against the Cubs, when the Padres will require a new fifth starter to replace Luis Perdomo (shoulder). Prior to getting shut down in late June with the forearm injury, Lyles posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over eight starts.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Hit hard in second rehab outing•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Could face hitters over weekend•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Throws bullpen session Monday•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?