Padres' Jordan Lyles: Resumes throwing
Lyles played catch Tuesday and is considered day-to-day while he recovers from right forearm inflammation, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
The injury forced Lyles to the disabled list June 24 and will prevent him from making a second straight start Wednesday against the Athletics, with Luis Perdomo set to take the hill in his stead. Given that he has yet to resume mound work, Lyles seems likely to miss a third straight turn through the rotation early next week, though a return shortly before the All-Star break remains feasible. Over his eight starts this season, Lyles has posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 47 frames.
